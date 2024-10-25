New Kindle Scribe 2 AI Notetaking Features Will Make it to the Scribe 1

Amazon recently launched the new Kindle Scribe. With enhanced notetaking capabilities, Amazon is describing the new Scribe as a Kindle and a notetaking device put together. It has now been endowed with powerful new AI features that make it easy to manage your notes.

Also, the good thing here is that the new AI features would make it to the first generation of Kindle Scribe as well. That would be via a software update that Amazon said will be made available towards the end of the year. That way, the first-generation Kindle Scribe is going to be as relevant as the current Scribe as far as the note-taking feature is concerned.

For instance, you will now be able to quickly create a bullet list of notes even if it spans several pages. You can share the bullet list thus created with your friends and accomplices, thereby enhancing collaboration and cooperation. Apart from this, the new Scribe offers an AI-powered summarization feature that will let you create a summary of your notes easily by extracting key points from your notes.

Apart from this, you can also transform your handwritten notes into a script font. This can make it more legible while still capturing the essence of handwritten notes. For this, you will have to click the AI icon and then select ‘Refine writing’. This can be a nice feature for those who have messy handwriting. Once it is converted to a script font, it is re-inserted into your notes.

Apart from these, you also have the option to make changes to your notes anytime you want. Or you can underline a portion of it if you wish to highlight those. In any case, the Scribe also comes with the highlighting feature if you wish to drive attention to those texts before anything else. All of this makes it easier to refer to the notes later on as you get drawn to the most important portions right away.

The new Scribe otherwise comes with the same 10.2-inch 300 PPI e-paper display. It has a paper-like texture which together with the Premium Pen makes you feel like writing on paper using a real pen. Even the eraser at the back offers that soft feel that you have with a real eraser. Amazon is even claiming you will feel that brushing off the display each time you have used the eraser, something that we usually do on real paper.

Amazon however stated all of the new AI-powered notetaking features on the latest Scribe are going to be available only in the US. Those using the previous generation Scribe will have the new features as part of an update that is expected to arrive by the end of the year. In the meantime, the new Kindle Scribe is already available for pre-orders, with shipment slated to begin December 4.