New Updates to Amazon Kindle Scribe Make It People’s Favorite

Amazon has updated the functionalities of Kindle Scribe that it lacked earlier, and now it has become people’s favorite. The outstanding e-reader that is ideal for seamless reading, writing, and journaling delivers an experience that actually seems better than traditional pen and paper. However, it did lack some variety earlier, which Amazon took care of with updates.

Pen Styles and Sticky Notes

Kindle Scribes started off with software that offered a pen and highlighter for all the work. However, the company eventually introduced different pen styles and thickness levels for an incredible writing experience.

Furthermore, the sticky notes feature for keeping track of pivotal information helped Scribe to gain an edge over the competitors. These notes can be automatically organized in one place so readers can review, browse, and share them through emails when needed.

On-page Writing

Amazon has also provided the feature of writing on books through Kindle Scribe. Although such books are limited as of now, it certainly indicates a new start in the industry. The options that fall under the write-on category through Scribe include the ones with activities like crossword puzzles, sudokus, etc., and some journaling books.

To find the write-on books, simply look for a title that has “on-page writing” as the support feature. You can also search for the term “write-on books” in the store to find books from the same category.

Lasso Select Tool and Contrast Sliders

Kindle’s Scribe helps users to create notebooks, journals, and lists through its four brush varieties and lasso select tool. The tool allows you to easily cut, copy, paste, resize, and move the notes as and when required. It’s also efficient for sending handwritten notebooks as texts to contacts.

For an even better reading experience, Kindle Scribe has introduced contrast sliders for PDF content. Users can now increase or decrease contrast to ensure clear and crisp readability for their PDF documents.

Subfolders

To keep the books organized, Kindle Scribe has introduced subfolders. It allows users to make folders within folders so the notebook contents can be managed easily. Users just need to press the “+” button in any folder, and their subfolders will be created. If they wish to transfer/move the subfolders, they can do so through the Move option.

All these new additions have certainly made Kindle Scribe a better option for journaling and other activities.

