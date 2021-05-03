Now is a good time to buy an Amazon Kindle e-reader

Amazon Kindle e-readers often receive discounts and promotional savings, once every three months. Normally, people are not aware of when savings are set to occur and end up paying full price, just because they heard good things about it, or their old e-reader is not cutting it anymore and they want to buy a new one. Just in time for Mothers Day, Amazon is offering some really solid deals, so if you want to buy a Kindle, now is the time.

The Kindle Paperwhite 4 is likely the best deal you can capitalize on right now. In the United States, the 8GB model is $35 off and and the sale price is $94.99. The 32GB version is marked down to $119.99, which is $40 off. Meanwhile, the base Kindle is marked down to $64.99 from $89.99. If you have a little kid and want to get them reading more, the Kids Kindle is on sale for $79.99. This model is the same as the base Kindle but comes with a free two year warranty, a cover and one year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

If you have never owned a Kindle before, and have just heard about them, there are a few major things you need to know. Amazon dominates the e-reader sector, having a market share of 70% in the United States and 95% in the United Kingdom. They have the deepest pool of ebook titles that are available and all of the ones on sale, also support Audible audiobooks, so you can buy and listen, right on the reader. There is tremendous flexibility to choose fonts, font-type or margins. For people who have vision disorders, there are customized fonts available to use. All models have the ability to show your book cover art, when the Kindle is sleeping, but this does not work on the Special Offers edition.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.