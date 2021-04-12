The Kindle can now display book covers on the lock screen

Amazon often pushes out firmware updates and activates new features at a later date. Various Kindle models such as the Paperwhite, Oasis and the entry level Kindle is now able to display ebook cover art on the lock screen, when the e-reader is sleeping. This is the type of feature that people have been asking for over a decade and one of the main reasons people end up rooting their Kindle.

Any Kindle that is running the 5.13.5 firmware will be eligible to display book covers on their e-reader. What covers will it display? From early reports it will show the ebook you are currently reading. It works with content purchased from Amazon, but also sideloaded ebooks too.

You can check to see if the feature is activated on your Kindle by going to the settings menu and clicking on device options and there should be a new field that says “display cover,” make sure it is checkmarked. If you have 5.13.5 and aren’t seeing the option yet, try restarting your device and it should appear once the reboot sequence is over.

Amazon is apparently slowing pushing the cover art update in international markets, at the time of publication it is working in India, Mexico and other countries. It is only a matter of time before it hits Canada, United States and United Kingdom. I would recommend to keep checking your e-reader every day and drop a comment below if you have book covers functionality enabled and what country you live in.

