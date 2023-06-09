Old Kindle Paperwhite turned into a WeatherBoard to display weather information

If you have an old Kindle Paperwhite device languishing in your drawers and you have no idea what to do with it, here is something that might be of interest to you. As a Reddit user by the name ‘klikini’ revealed, the Kindle device can well be made to function as a weather display board of sorts. The device is aptly named the WeatherBoard.

As is evident in the image shown, the weather info is shown using the default browsers while the Kindle Paperwhite is placed in landscape mode. So, that’s something that you need to do as the browser isn’t designed to get into landscape mode by default. If you need help doing that, you will get it all here. The browser, on its part, sources the weather information via Home Assistant.

Meanwhile, there is no need to hack the Kindle Paperwhite to get going with this project. This makes it quite simple and a welcome piece of news for many out there as hacking is something that is best left to the experts to get along with. That said, while the default browser should be fine to get the job done – though after you have done the hack to perform in landscape mode – you can always opt for hacking the Kindle and installing the SkipStone browser, as the Redditor has done.

You will have all of the documentation as well as the codes on the GitHub page for the same.