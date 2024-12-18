Panos Panay Hands Out 2024 Kindle Paperwhite From Free Banana Stall

Imagine stopping by a stand doling out free bananas and being provided a brand new latest generation Kindle device instead, completely free. What’s more, none other than Panos Panay himself extended the generosity by personally handing out the Kindle devices to the public and company employees who stopped by the banana stand at the Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

Panos Panay shouldn’t be a stranger to tech enthusiasts, having served in key positions at Microsoft and is credited with having developed the Surface line of products there. At Amazon, he is serving as the senior vice president of Devices and Services. Here he is involved with not only e-readers but a host of other devices and services. That includes Alexa, Fire range of tablets, Echo devices, Fire TVs, and Zoox self-driving taxis. Apart from these, Panay is also looking into Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite business.

Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite device being provided otherwise costs $159. Imagine the glee on the faces of those who got a new Kindle Paperwhite who had just been expecting bananas instead. The icing on the cake is receiving it from Panay himself. The senior vice president also took pride in describing the new Kindle Paperwhite as the fastest and yet the thinnest Kindle they have ever come up with. The company described it as a surprise giveaway and a fun way to connect with their prospective customer. However, it ruled out organizing any such giveaway anytime in the foreseeable future.

The new 2024 Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 7-inch e-paper display. Battery lasts several weeks while the device offers 25 percent faster page turns along with a higher contrast ratio. The built-in front light can turn from white to amber to match the ambient lighting conditions so that you always have the most optimum reading experience. The Paperwhite also boasts a waterproof build while the device itself is made from 29 percent recycled materials. The internal structural frame is made from 90 percent recycled magnesium. Right now, it is selling for $135 post a 16 percent discount.