Some of the best Kindle early Black Friday deals available right now

As Black Friday approaches on Nov. 24, major retailers, including Amazon, are gearing up to slash prices on various products throughout the month. If you’re an avid reader, consider satisfying your literary cravings with a new e-reader, and when it comes to e-readers, Kindle devices stand out as a top choice.

Explore some of the most enticing Kindle deals available:

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes a basic drawing pen, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter. Whether you want to annotate novels, take notes in class, or enhance your drawing skills, the Scribe offers a versatile experience. The Kindle Scribe is currently selling for $360 against an original price tag of $420.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition boasts additional features, such as a wireless charging dock and a protective fabric cover over the base Kindle Paperwhite. Recognized as a renowned e-reader with a cult following, the Paperwhite guarantees a premium reading experience.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is right now selling for $238 which otherwise costs $258.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover

This Signature Edition Essentials Bundle includes a stylish maroon leather cover and is currently discounted by $20. The bundle also features a wireless charging dock, ad-free Wi-Fi, and an impressive 32GB of storage.

The Signature Edition Essentials Bundle can be purchased for $245, which otherwise sells for $265.

Kindle Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Essentials Bundle enhances the flagship e-reader by including a case and a power adapter. With 16GB of storage, the original Kindle remains a top choice for a straightforward, no-frills e-reading experience.

The Kindle can be ordered now for $135, which is $15 less than the $150 it otherwise sells for.