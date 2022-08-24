The best cases for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers out there. It boasts of a waterproof design, is thin and light, and above all, offers a brilliant backlit E Ink display that makes reading off it pure joy. Build quality too is great but surely it isn’t built to withstand a bump or a drop, something that can’t be ruled out entirely, no matter how careful you are with the device. It is this that makes investing in a good quality case of utmost importance. We include here some of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to help you choose the one that best suits your preference.

Selection criteria

To zero in on the best case is never an easy thing to do given all that one has to take into consideration. Prime among those is the weight. The Kindle itself is lightweight and easy to hold and handle. However, all of the feel-good factors can come to naught if matched with a case that is heavy and cumbersome. Another prime requisite of a good case is being sturdy enough to allow for good all-round protection. The case should be able to save the Kindle from scratches, bumps, or if it falls off your hands or the table.

Another factor to keep in mind when choosing the perfect case is that it should allow for quick and efficient heat dissipation. Else, this might degrade the performance of the Kindle in the near term and can also cause issues with the internal electronics in the long run. Further, it should also have the cuts and the holes in the right places so that you can charge the device even with the case on, or the mic has enough opening to allow for efficient performance. Although most cases conform to this, it can still be worthwhile to make sure the case has the right openings for unhindered operation of the device.

Apart from this, design and looks too are important factors when choosing a case though these are subjective at best and can vary from person to person. Price too can be important but here too, it would depend on the purchasing ability of the buyer. So, while there sure are cases that are simplistic and tick all the right boxes, there are also those with all the bells and whistles for those who wish to splurge more.

The best cases

One of the biggest positives with the Bozhuorui Kindle Paperwhite case is its lightweight build, it being just 0.26 pounds. Despite its lightweight, the Bozhuorui can still provide excellent protection to the Kindle thanks to its rear hard-shell build. The case made of PU Leather is otherwise anti-scratch and allows for wireless charging as well. This makes it fit for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition too. The strong magnets onboard ensure sleep and wake functionality.

Amazon offers a premium case for the Kindle Paperwhite and the Signature Edition. The exterior has a natural leather finish which feels nice to touch and hold. Then there is the plastic frame with a microfiber finish on the interior for holding the Kindle. The case is simple yet elegant and offers wireless charging support as well for the Kindle Paperwhite Edition. So, if you are looking for a folio-type case with a premium feel and finish, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon leather cover for the Kindle Paperwhite.

The RSAquar case for the Kindle Paperwhite is unique in that it comes with a built-in hand strap for ease in holding the Kindle. Plus, there is also an integrated stand as well that allows for hands-free reading. Made of PU leather, the folio-type case also offers excellent protection to the Kindle.

The Fintie Hard Back Shell Cover with its impact-resistant polycarbonate build provides excellent protection from accidental drops and bumps. Towards that, the corners come with special reinforcements while the front features raised edges to safeguard the display in the event of a fall. It is lightweight too and has a built-in strap as well for ease in holding the Kindle. However, on the flip side, the back cover lacks wireless charging support, which means it won’t be the ideal companion for the Signature Edition. Further, the lack of a front cover means the display remains exposed. Otherwise, the Hard Back Shell Cover from Fintie can be the best choice for the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon also has a fabric cover for the Kindle Paperwhite and can be a great alternative for those who prefer fabric over leather. There is a microfiber lining on the interior that protects the display from scratches. The fabric finish on the outside makes the case extremely comfortable to hold and operate. The cover also offers smart sleep and wake functionality. The only grouse with the cover is that it has wide openings at the top and bottom, which means the Kindle Paperwhite remains unprotected on these sides.

Essentially made of cork material, the Amazon Cork cover for the Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight yet safe and secure. Its water resistant too, while also being environmentally friendly. There is also sleep and wake functionality built-in as well. It comes with a unique pattern finish as well thanks to it being built of cork, something that does look nice.

It’s another back cover case for the Kindle Paperwhite but stands apart from the rest thanks to its transparent back cover. This makes it great to flaunt the rear design of your Kindle Paperwhite, which otherwise would remain obscure with other cases. While the back cover is scratch resistant, there is the colored TPU bumper as well as reinforced corners and air cushion for enhanced protection from the accidental fall and bumps. It is lightweight too, while having support for wireless charging as well.

The Omoton case for Kindle Paperwhite has a simplistic look and feel to it. The hard back cover is designed to offer complete protection to the e-reader. It comes with a smooth surface that is nice to touch and is lightweight too. Among its other positives include an affordable price tag.

It’s another folio-type case that ticks all the right boxes, and then perhaps more. Made of high-quality PU leather, the case comes with two hand straps at the rear that allows for holding the e-reader with either hand. Then there also is the stand which when engaged will allow for hands-free operation of the Kindle. The case offers auto sleep and wake functionality and supports wireless charging as well. Another nice feature of the Walnew Stand Case is its two-tone finish while there also are multiple color options to choose from.

The case from Soke offers an origami-style stand that can hold the Kindle Paperwhite in both portrait and landscape orientations. Apart from serving as a stand, the microfiber lined cover also saves the screen from scratches or dents while the rear shell made of hard polycarbonate protects the rear from accidental fall and other mishaps. The case otherwise offers auto sleep and wake features as well. It comes in a dozen color options too.