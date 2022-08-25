The limitations of the Kindle Unlimited plan

Kindle Unlimited, as the name itself suggests, refers to the Amazon service that will let you have access to an almost unlimited collection of e-books for a monthly subscription fee. In effect, there are more than two million e-books to choose from along with several thousand audiobooks and up to three magazine subscriptions of your choice, all for a $9.99 monthly fee. That way, Kindle Unlimited can well be considered the e-book equivalent of popular streaming services provided by the likes of Netflix or Spotify.

However, the thing to note here is that you don’t have to own a Kindle device to be part of the Kindle Unlimited fun. Rather, the service can be accessed via the free Kindle App available for Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and iPad devices. That said, having a Kindle has its own benefits given that you get to read all of the e-books with the least strain on your eyes. No wonder, the Kindle Unlimited and Kindle devices are tailored to complement each other.

Searching for content that is part of Kindle Unlimited is also easy. You just have to select the Kindle Unlimited filter from the several available to come across the ‘Unlimited’ titles. This applies to whether you are on the Amazon website or the Kindle app. However, the one thing to keep in mind with the Kindle Unlimited service is that you never get to own any of the content that you consume. You are open to canceling your subscription anytime you want, and once you have done that, you lose access to all content.

Is the Kindle Unlimited service perfect for you? This depends on how much content you can consume in a month. If you are an avid reader and read or listen to a lot of books, the Kindle Unlimited plan might be best for you. With around two million titles available, you can be pretty much sure of getting any e-book that you might need. Plus, you are saved from rushing to the library or the local bookstore. In either case, buying all the books that you wish to read might turn out to be more costly. However, if you are just an occasional reader and read only once in a while, you might well give Kindle Unlimited a miss.

In any case, Amazon offers a month-long free trial period before the subscription starts. That should be enough time to have a feel of the service and make up your mind.