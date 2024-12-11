The Best Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $135

Amazon continues their long march to the Christmas season, and they have heavily discounted the 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite. The price has been slashed by $25 and is available for $135.00. This is not as low as the recent Black Friday Sale, but it is worth buying now since it won’t receive a further discount this year.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the world’s most popular e-reader, and the previous generation model had the most sales and reviews on the Amazon website. The e-commerce giant refreshed the Kindle Paperwhite a week ago, and it is considered their first 12th-generation device. The big selling point is the new E INK screen, the closest you can get to reading a physical book. There is a 25% increase in performance, which primarily applies to page-turn speed, and it has a larger screen to fit more text. It also comes in new colours, which makes the new lineup distinctive.

The Kindle Paperwhite 12th generation features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display with a resolution 1264×1680 and 300 PPI. The new display uses an oxide thin-film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle. Text and images pop on the screen, and the device is 25% faster when scrolling through a library or zooming through pages.

A Mediatek dual-core 1GHZ processor powers the e-reader; the previous Paperwhite only had a single-core processor. Peter and I noticed that this is the fastest Kindle that Amazon has ever made. It has 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Signature Edition has 32GB of storage. For those who like to read in the bathtub, it is rated IPX8 so that it can be submerged in freshwater for up to 60 minutes. If you have it in salt water, washing it underneath fresh water, such as a tap, is essential. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for listening to Audible audiobooks via wireless headphones or earbuds.

All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Our fastest Kindle ever, with new 7" glare-free display and weeks of battery life – Without lockscreen ads – Jade The Kindle Paperwhite 12th generation has many things going for it. The screen is 7 inches, and the resolution is excellent. Overall performance is pronounced due to the Carta 1300 display panel. It is waterproof, has a long battery life, and a solid bookstore.