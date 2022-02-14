The Kindle Mate lets you export, manage your Kindle highlights and notes efficiently

Here is a nice Kindle tool that Kindle users will love to have on their PC. It’s the Kindle Mate which users can use to do a variety of tasks. These include import and export of Kindle clippings which refers to the highlights or notes you have done on your Kindle device. Plus, the Kindle Mate comes with sync and organize features as well along with the Kindle Vocabulary Builder.

Another huge positive with the Kindle Mate, apart from its rich feature set is its ease of use. It is compatible with all Kindle models, besides supporting several languages and time zones. The best thing is that there is no lengthy setup process involved as all of it happens automatically. The same applies to the Kindle vocabulary words as well as the highlights and notes made on the Kindle device. All of these get reflected on the Kindle Mate application automatically thanks to the auto-sync feature it comes with.

What’s more, all of the information is neatly organized by author, title, words learning status as well as lookup frequency, all of it happening on its own. Also, as mentioned on the Kmate site, the Kindle clippings and the word data are all saved in the local database, which can be considered a safe alternative as there are none of the risks of hacking during transmission to a cloud-based or other external storage solution.

As already stated, there is the export feature as well with the Kindle Mate, which allows users to export Kindle highlights, notes, Vocabulary Builder words to Anki, Word, Excel, and so on. Apart from these, the app also offers easy-to-use tools for organizing words, which includes editing clippings and vocabulary words. Then there is the search feature too which lets you search for content, page location, author, title, and such.

On the whole, the Kindle Mate can be a nice app to have on your PC if you are a Kindle user and take a lot of notes, highlight texts, and so on. It comes with lots of tools and other features which let you organize your notes, vocabulary, and so on. In other words, it’s something that is definitely worth trying.

