The Kindle Paperwhite hits a new low, now priced $104.99

Here is your chance to pick up the Kindle Paperwhite at its cheapest price ever. For Amazon is now offering the Paperwhite for just $104.99, which is a good $35 less than its original price. That makes for a 25 percent discount over the regular price of $139.99. This new discounted price tag is also the same as what it was during the Amazon Prime Day sale in 2020.

As for reasons to opt for Paperwhite, well there are many. Prime among them is of course the brilliant 6-inch front-lit display while the device itself is extremely handy. It is thin and light, and waterproof too. Add to that the several weeks the device can last on a single charge. On offer is the version with 8 GB of storage.

The discount offer, meanwhile, also applies to the regular Kindle which too has been made cheaper by $35. That makes for a 29 percent discount over its regular price of $119.99. However, spending just a few bucks more can let you have the Paperwhite which easily is a far better device to have for gorging on your favorite eBooks.