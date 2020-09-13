Good e-Reader

Kobo Clara HD and H20 refurbished e-readers on sale

Kobo has not been running any sales on their e-readers since the Kobo Nia was announced. The best deals you can get right now is if you buy a refurbished models. In the US, the Kobo Clara HD is available for $89, the regular price for a new device is $119, so this is a really solid deal. The Kobo Aura H2O edition 2 is a bit older, but can be yours for $139, the regular price is $179.99. Meanwhile in Canada, the Kobo Clara HD is the only refurbished model in stock, it is available for $119, the regular price is $139.

In other Kobo news, the company has redesigned their website for the e-reader category. They now list all of their e-readers at the very top. They also have dedicated graphics for refurbished items, accessories and have enabled Trustpilot reviews.

