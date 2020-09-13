Kobo Clara HD and H20 refurbished e-readers on sale

Kobo has not been running any sales on their e-readers since the Kobo Nia was announced. The best deals you can get right now is if you buy a refurbished models. In the US, the Kobo Clara HD is available for $89, the regular price for a new device is $119, so this is a really solid deal. The Kobo Aura H2O edition 2 is a bit older, but can be yours for $139, the regular price is $179.99. Meanwhile in Canada, the Kobo Clara HD is the only refurbished model in stock, it is available for $119, the regular price is $139.

In other Kobo news, the company has redesigned their website for the e-reader category. They now list all of their e-readers at the very top. They also have dedicated graphics for refurbished items, accessories and have enabled Trustpilot reviews.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.