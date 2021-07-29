Kobo Forma with case on sale in Australia for $375

Kobo often runs deals on their entry level e-readers, but never the Forma. This is why this sale in Australia is so important, it is the first time that Booktopia is running a promotion on the Kobo Forma with Sleep Cover Case for $375.00 AUS. Normally the Forma on its own is $428.99, so you get a huge savings 20% savings.

The Forma is Kobo’s flagship dedicated e-reader and came out in 2018. This device has a giant 8 inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 × 1920 and 300 PPI. Many e-readers are using Carta HD or Mobius for the screens, but Kobo is using both. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system.

Underneath the hood is a Freescale/NXP IMX6 Solo Lite 1 GHZ processor. It has 512MB of RAM and has two different storage options, 8GB and 32GB. The 32GB version initially will only be available in Japan, but it should have wider availability in more markets next year. Choosing the right storage option is important, because the Forma does not have expandable storage via an SD card. It also has a power button and USB port for charging.

You can borrow ebooks from the public library on the Forma via Overdrive, you can download ebooks from Dropbox and also read Pocket articles. I believe if you are looking for a new e-reader, the Forma is the best. The only downside is that it has the same asymmetrical design as the Kindle Oasis, so it can be difficult to hold sometimes, but this is negated if you are always using the sleep cover case.