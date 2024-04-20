Kobo introduce support pages for Libra Colour and Clara Colour

Kobo has just launched the Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour models that come with some nice features. It’s special considering that both happen to be the only color e-reader that Kobo has to offer. This also makes Kobo the first among the Big Three e-reader manufacturers to offer a color display. Now, the company has introduced useful guides and articles on its support website to help users get started with the device and to ensure they can effectively deal with issues that might crop up while using the e-readers.

The support pages will also help let users have an idea of the color displays which would be great if they are using it for the first time. This way, users will get to know the limitations of the display as well as all that can be and can’t be done with it. After all, color e-paper displays are a lot different from the conventional displays and Kobo is doing a nice job letting users get used to it.

For instance, there is a page that informs users they can use different colors to add highlights and annotations to e-books. That said, there won’t be the option to add colors to pages that are inherently black and white, just in case you didn’t know about this already.

Also, while both Libra Colour and Clara Colour use the same Kaleido 3 display, they are different in that Libra Colour is an e-note while Clara Colour is an e-reader device. So, you can write and draw in notebooks and book pages using the Kobo Stylus. Needless to say, none of that is possible on the Clara Colour.

Further, while there is a separate Troubleshoot section that contains helpful articles and guides to deal with common issues with the device, there is also the option to have your e-reader fixed in case anything malfunctions. For this, Kobo has got in touch with iFixit who will be providing the support needed for the actual repairs.

Interestingly, there is a setting that will let you reduce the rainbow effect while viewing colored content. Now, this is weird at best as we have had Kaleido 3 devices for some time already and no other device offers a setting such as this. It isn’t clear at the moment what Kobo means by the term rainbow effect and what difference it would create when the setting is invoked.

In any case, it is nice to see Kobo coming up with a revamped support site that now offers help on color e-paper devices as well, something that positions them well as it prepares the rollout of its first color e-reader devices.