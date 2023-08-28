Kobo introduces support for new Pocket login system

Mozilla announced a couple of months ago that they were doing away with Google and Apple logins and gravitating toward Firefox accounts. The company said at the time that Kobo e-readers could not use Mozilla logins. They said, “Kobo devices, unfortunately, do not support the specific modern web technologies that Firefox accounts require. Due to our story, Mozilla backtracked and said Kobo e-readers would be supported, but the timeline was unclear. Today, Kobo told Good e-Reader that they have issued a new firmware update that added support for Firefox logins.

As of August 15, 2023, Pocket requires you to sign in using a Firefox account. Pocket is part of the Mozilla family of products, which are all connected via Firefox accounts. If you created a Pocket account before August 15, 2023, and you’re already signed in to your Pocket account on your e-reader, You can continue using Pocket with no interruptions. If you have issues signing in to your Pocket account, you must sync your Kobo e-reader to update your software to the latest version. If you’ve created a Pocket account after August 15, 2023:

Follow the steps in this article to create a Pocket account and link it to your Kobo e-reader. If you’ve made a Pocket account before August 15, 2023, but you’ve signed out of your account, You’ll need to update your account to link with a Firefox account. To do this, follow the steps in this article.

It is comforting now that Kobo and Mozilla agreed to continue with Pocket integration on all Kobo e-readers. If you are unfamiliar with Pocket, it is a read-it-later service. There are extensions for every major internet browser, and you can send blog articles, news articles and other web content directly to your Kobo. The articles are converted to a format that is easy to read on a Kobo and converted to an ebook. This new Pocket feature is found on the 4.38.21908 firmware update, which was issued today.

