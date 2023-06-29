Pocket backtracks and Kobo e-readers will now be supported with Mozilla logins

Pocket announced a few days ago that it was gravitating away from Google and Apple logins and would only use Mozilla accounts. The company said that Kobo e-readers were not able to use Mozilla logins. They said, “Kobo devices, unfortunately, do not support the specific modern web technologies that Firefox accounts require. Therefore, once this transition is complete, Pocket users can no longer log in, sync, and read articles on Kobo e-Readers. Pocket said they recognize the value of this collaboration and deeply regret that they will not be able to continue supporting it.” Due to public backlash and media news outlets picking up the story, Pocket has backtracked and now says Kobo e-readers will be supported.

Sarah Vasquez, the Senior Manager, Communication at Mozilla, told Good e-Reader in an exclusive statement, “Kobo is aiming to update the Pocket login on their e-readers to support Firefox accounts. The exact timing is to be determined. However, Pocket’s existing Kobo users will not be affected nor lose access to their accounts. Note that new Pocket accounts created after August 15th may not have access to the existing Pocket login option, depending on when Kobo support becomes available. Kobo users can continue using Pocket on their iOS or Android device or use Pocket’s website.”

Kobo has just made a statement on Twitter about the entire situation. “An e-Reader software update is coming to support sign-ins for Firefox accounts, which will be required for new Pocket users or those wishing to use a Firefox account. Existing Pocket users on Kobo e-readers will not be affected. To clarify, we will be continue supporting Pocket on our own Kobo e-readers beyond the Firefox tradition date of August 15h, 2023.”

