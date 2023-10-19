Kobo is releasing a new e-reader soon

Kobo released only one new e-reader this year, the Kobo Elipsa 2e, their second-generation digital notebook device. The company has just attained FCC certification for a brand new e-reader that should come out sometime in the next few months. The model number is N428, so it is currently unknown what device this will be, but I bet it would be the Kobo Sage 2e or the Kobo Libra 2e. Rakuten Kobo has prioritized environmental sustainability, such as the hardware being partly made of ocean-based plastic.
Few specs are available since Netronix files FCC applications on behalf of Kobo; they get a six-month window when no information is publicly shared, such as a user manual and technical information. We know it has WIFI 2/5 and Bluetooth; the application was granted on October 15, 2023. Typically, when Kobo gets approval on a new e-reader, this is the last step in an entire release. In the past, when they got FCC approval, it usually took 3-4 months for something to come out since they still needed to do an entire manufacturing run.
What would we like to see in a new Kobo? E INK Carta 1300 screen would be best since this is a cutting-edge e-paper, and Kobo has previously taken risks like this. Carta 1300 is unannounced by E INK, but we have seen the tech in the new iReader Smart X3, which excited a 30% performance increase from Carta 1200. I have a feeling Kobo will not embrace a Colour e-reader yet.
