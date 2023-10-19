Goodnotes Is Using AI To Improve Note-Taking

Image credit: goodnotes

Goodnotes is a popular notetaking app that helps you take, edit, store, and manage handwritten notes via web and mobile applications. Now, Steven Chan, founder and CEO of Goodnotes, is taking this experience to the next level. The company, with 21 million monthly active users worldwide, is launching the world’s ‘first’ generative AI for handwriting.

The app’s new AI integration facilitates features like fixing typos, spellchecking, auto-completing words, solving math problems, and finishing sentences automatically in users’ own handwriting style. Now, users can also search through their handwritten notes on the GoodNotes app. In the entire process, the company has taken serious security measures. Users’ handwriting data is only stored on their devices. In addition, users can now pair their notetaking with digital stationery and audio recording.

Minh Tran, vice president of operations and academic affairs at Goodnotes, says:

“We really think of ourselves as AI-powered, smart digital paper that can understand you. But it’s private to you. So, I think that’s a huge differentiation for us. We care so deeply that our users’ notes are protected, but that they are fully assisted by the latest AI technology, whether developed by us or integrated from other providers.”

At the beginning of this year, Goodnotes conducted research to study the link between education and AI. The study involved discussions and interviews with students, academics, practitioners, and industry advisors to produce a comprehensive report on the trends, challenges, and solutions.

The 100-page research report suggests that AI should be implemented in schools with safety guardrails. Also, it cannot take a one-size-fits-all approach because every student, teacher, and school is different. It is up to the schools to decide how to implement and fit generative AI into student learning.

Goodnotes is putting so much effort into making their app increasingly useful for its users. Recently, the company has launched a digital stationery store within the app to win and retain more customers. Weeks after this launch, the company invested $1.9 million into WeBudding, which is a South Korea-based digital stationery company. Also, Goodnotes won the iPad App of the Year award from Apple in 2022.