Kobo Libra H2O on Sale for $149

Kobo has just discounted their Libra e-reader. You can save $20 off of the sticker price by buying it online, in the US it is currently available for $149 from the main Kobo website and Walmart is matching it. In Canada, Kobo has also discounted it and can be purchased for $179, the regular price is $199 and Chapters Indigo also matched the price.

The Kobo Libra came out in 2019 and has a nice 7 inch screen with 300 PPI, which is great for ebooks, since the fonts are crisper. You can attach your library card in the settings menu and browse your local branches digital collection and read right on the Kobo, which is nice and fluid. The Libra is basically their mid-range e-reader and is a better buy than the Nia or Clara HD.



