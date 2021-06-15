Wacom Intuos tablet supports Works with Chromebook program

The base Wacom Intuos drawing tablet is now part of the Works with Chromebook program. What that means is the entry-level non-Wi-Fi enabled tablet can seamlessly integrate with Chrome OS PCs via a USB type A connection.

This, in turn, will allow for an affordable option for budding artists, students, creators, or teachers who already have invested in WACOM tablet to use with their low-cost Chromebook. There won’t be the need to install specific drivers and such for the same. Just plugging in the tablet via the USB A port will make the tablet functional with the Chrome device.

With this, anything that is etched on the tablet will show up on the display of the Chrome device. The tablet comes bundled with a pen that offers 4.096 levels of pressure sensitivity, which makes for a truly immersive drawing experience.

Meanwhile, Wacom said the tablet offers free three-month trials of a number of apps such as Collaboard, Limnu, Explain Everything and Kami, Clip Studio Paint. The tablet is now selling from several online retail platforms including Amazon for just $80.