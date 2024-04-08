Kobo may announce new e-readers on April 10th

Kobo has three new e-readers they plan to announce soon, as early as April 10th, 2024. The Rakuten Kobo Books account just posted an image telling people to prepare. The company is due to release the Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour next week, and they will likely be on pre-order until sometime in May. These devices will use the E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper and the latest generation Carta 1300 panels. The black and white version of the new Clara will also be announced simultaneously, but the word on the street is that it will be using the older Carta 1200 panels.

The Libra Colour will feature a 7-inch screen, and the Clara Colour will have a 6-inch screen. They both will have a resolution of 300 PPI for black and white and 150 PPI for colour. The Libra Colour will fully support the Kobo Pencil, so users can draw, take notes and make nightlights on books. The Kobo Pencil is optional and does not come for free with purchase. The Libra Colour should retail for CAD 249.99. The Clara Colour will cost CAD 179, and the Clara B&W is $159.99.

