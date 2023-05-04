Kobo Mother Day Sale is here, discounts available on the Kobo Sage, Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Elipsa

The Kobo Mother’s Day Sale is here and there are some nice discounts on some of the best Kobo devices for the taking. For instance, both the Kobo Sage and the Kobo Clara 2E are now selling for $20 less than the usual price. For the Kobo Sage, that comes to $239.99 for the e-reader that offers an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display and a quad-core CPU on the other side of it. A nice feature of the Kobo Sage is that it supports stylus input, much like an e-note device though the stylus has to be bought extra. The Sage also boasts of a waterproof build and offers physical page turn buttons. When paired with Bluetooth headphones or speakers, you can use the Kobo Sage to listen to audiobooks as well.

The Kobo Clara 2E too has its price discounted by $20, which means the 6-inch e-reader will set you back $119.99. The 6-inch HD E INK Carta 1200 touchscreen display with ComfortLight PRO allows for a comfortable reading experience whatever the ambient lighting condition might be. The Clara 2E also comes with a waterproof build and offers 16 gigs of onboard storage, which Kobo said is good for holding up to 12,000 e-books at a go. Another nice aspect of the Clara 2E is that it has its outer shell made from 85 percent recycled plastic, 10 percent of which is from ocean-bound plastic.

The discount is the highest $50 on the Kobo Elipsa though it is only on the first generation model and not the latest Elipsa 2E. That said, at $349, opting for the first gen Kobo Elipsa can make a lot of sense considering that you get a nice e-note device with excellent note-taking capabilities. While it might lack the warm front light that the latest Elipsa 2E comes with, the fact to keep in mind is that the new Elipsa 2E is priced at $150 more than its predecessor when you factor in the discount applicable. Plus, you also get a free case with the e-note device as well.

Kobo said the Mother’s Day Sale which applies to the Kobo Sage and the Kobo Clara 2E will last till May 14. As The e-Book Reader stated, the deal applicable to the Kobo Elipsa isn’t part of the Mother’s Day Sale so it is not known till when the discounted prices are going to remain valid. In any case, if you are looking for a solid e-reader device to gift your mom, get your act fast as stocks might not last long. The discounted price can also be availed of from Amazon and Walmart as well.