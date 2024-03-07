Apple’s ‘Shop on iPhone’ Manga Campaign

Celebrated director Takashi Miike and Apple have come together to create a 19-minute live-action masterpiece shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro. The shot brings the iconic manga “Midnight” to life in a thrilling suspense drama. The storyline by the “godfather of manga” Osamu Tezuka revolves around taxi driver who encounters mysterious passengers during his nightly rounds.

A statement from Apple comes saying: “We are thrilled to partner with Takashi Miike to bring this captivating story to life using only iPhone technology. This groundbreaking project demonstrates the remarkable low-light performance and cinematic capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro, reaffirming Apple’s commitment to empowering creativity.”

Directed by Takashi Miike, the film combines live-action sequences filmed on the streets of Tokyo with original manga illustrations, showcasing incredible cinematic capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. The film premiered in Tokyo and is now available for on YouTube. The March 2024 issue of the original manga magazine will also feature film’s characters on its cover.

Takashi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying: “As we were shooting, I naturally began to challenge myself to think about how we could make a work unique to iPhone, beyond the usual approach to a film. I truly felt that the iPhone has the power to do things that a conventional movie camera can’t.”