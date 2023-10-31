Attack On Titan to Get A Bonus Manga Chapter

As a manga lover, you must have read or at least heard about the popular Attack on Titan. The dark fantasy manga that was serialized back in 2009 and also has an anime adaptation (released in 2013) is one of the best manga for people. Now, there is some good news for AoT fans. The manga series will be getting a new volume in the upcoming year, 2024. Yes, you read that right.

According to an article by Kotaku, AoT volume 35 will be released “five months after its anime counterpart finally makes its story crawl across the finish line.” This means that Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2 is likely to premiere this year on November 4 in Japan. Its release date is scheduled to be April 30, 2024, in Japan.

Note that this will not be a book. Instead, it will only be an 18-page booklet named “Bad Boys.” It will be included in the first official art book of the series called “The Fly.”

Speaking about the matter, creator Hajime Isayama said in a press release how he’s honored with the initiative. “It’s been about two-and-a-half years since the serialization of Attack on Titan ended. We are now releasing a color art book.” He said. “I’m glad that the culmination of everything I’ve done so far has been compiled into a book. ” He added.

He also mentioned in the press release how he’s writing a new manga for the art book that will be a bonus manga for volume 35. Isayama hopes that people are looking forward to it.

As of now, there are mixed responses to this announcement. While some consider it as a cherry on the cake, for many others, it’s a matter of loss. The ending of this super-popular manga series has been a little controversial for manga lovers.

The unexpected decision of the mangaka to give Eren Yeager’s character a villain turn, resulting in a Rumbling and then getting killed by Mikasa, was, in fact, a little contentious. However, what the new volume unfolds will only be known after its release.