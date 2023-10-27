Manga to Anime Adaptation- From Comics To Your Screens

Whenever we talk about a manga, we often picture its anime adaptation. Regardless of whether or not they have been turned into an anime yet, our curious minds often portray the characters as to how they will look when animated. Because of the immense popularity of anime today, it has successfully become an integral part of the entertainment world. This could be justified by the outstanding response of popular manga-turned-anime like One Piece, Naruto, Death Note, and Attack of Titan.

When we mention manga-turned-anime, two names certainly pop into our heads. This includes both Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon. Both these incredible mangas got their anime versions for their widespread popularity. Put simply, the popularity of the manga has a lot to do to ensure its anime adaptation. The more positive responses any manga gets, the more it’s likely to turn into anime and vice versa.

Similarly, the opposite is possible. Sometimes, the anime comes first, and it gets so popular that fans start requesting its manga version.

When it comes to comparing the popularity of both anime and manga, the debate is quite tough. Although various factors come into play, it seems like anime is more consumed than manga in some regions. While it depends on preferences, anime seems to be more accessible among people who are interested in the content. For this reason, many people are familiar with the anime but not the manga version of the story.

While we are at it, you must be curious to know how this whole anime started in the first place. The history of anime dates back to the early 1900s when artists, after western influence, came up with the concept.

Its earliest example dates back to 1917, and the defining animation style, which we are all familiar with currently, seems to have been introduced in the 1960s through the incredible work of Osama Tezuka. With time, the animation style gained popularity and eventually spread its roots throughout regions like the US in the 1990s.

What made both anime and manga a huge hit throughout the world is the fact that it’s not limited to children alone. Back then, when people talked about cartoons, it usually was limited to certain characters adored by the children. Amidst such circumstances, the concept of having an animation genre (whether in comics or animated show form) that’s suitable for adults as well as new and contributed to the popularity. Not to forget about the character portrayals, storyline, and distinct visual style, which were all equally impressive.

Now that both anime and manga have come a long way, we certainly have more options for both watching and reading. Also, the process of adaptation from manga to anime has become quite prompt. This could be justified by the vast manga-turned-animes lined up for the year 2024.

What do you prefer the most among the two: manga or anime? Which anime/manga are you reading or watching lately?

Let us know in the comments.