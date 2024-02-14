VIZ Announces X-Men Manga

VIZ Media has announced a series of new titles, including Marvel manga and early works by the creators of One Piece, Nana, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Here’s a look:

X-Men: The Manga

Remastered, by Hiroshi Higuchi, is an adaptation of the 1992 X-Men animated series. The manga was originally published in Japan, and in the late 1990s, VIZ released an American edition as a monthly comic. Now they are bringing it back in a deluxe 6″ x 9″ format with a new translation. The first volume, a 512-page paperback, will be published on November 12, 2024.

Spider-Man

Octo-Girl is a new Shonen Jump series by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, the creators of My Hero Academia! Vigilantes, that starts with Doc Ock waking up from a coma to find himself in the body of a middle-school girl in Tokyo. The first volume is slated for October 8, 2024.

Wanted! Eiichiro Oda Before One Piece

It’s a collection of the manga-ka’s early works, including his original version of Luffy in the one-shot that would spawn One Piece. The 208-page paperback also collects early shorts in several genres; it will be released on November 12, 2024.

Last Quarter

It’s an early series by Ai Yazawa, creator of the best-selling rock-and-romance manga Nana. Although Nana has been on hiatus since 2009, Last Quarter is complete and was originally published in Japan as three volumes. VIZ will release the first volume on September 3, 2024.

Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The series collects a number of the creator’s early short manga stories, some of which include the first glimmerings of what would become the best-selling series. The one-shot will be released on October 8, 2024.

I’m the Grim Reaper

It’s a new VIZ Originals series that’s based on the webtoon of the same name. The first volume is due out on September 10, 2024.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga-Anthology

The series brings together stories by different creators about the characters in the Disney smartphone game of the same name. VIZ is also publishing the Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul series, by Yana Toboso, who also designed the game and is the creator of the Yen Press series Black Butler. Toboso created a new cover for the first volume of the anthology series, which will be released on September 10, 2024.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak

The series is a spinoff of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, featuring two of Dio’s followers, Hol Horse and Josuke Higashikata. The series is complete in three volumes, with the first volume slated for release on December 3, 2024. Also in the works: JoJo a Go!Go!, a new hardcover art book by Araki, which will be published on September 17, 2024.

Rainbows After Storms, by Luka Kobachi

It’s a slice-of-life yuri manga about two girls at an all-female high school who are secretly dating. The series first ran as a webcomic and was published as 13 volumes in Japan. VIZ will publish the first volume on December 10, 2024.

In addition, VIZ announced boxed sets of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Vampire Knight, a new omnibus edition of Kiki’s Delivery Service Film Comic, a prose memoir, Uncanny, by horror master Junji Ito, and a new 3-in-1 omnibus edition of the classic shojo manga Red River.