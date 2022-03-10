Onyx Boox improves PDF Rendering Speed

Onyx Boox has just issued a new firmware update for their latest generation of e-readers and e-notes. This includes the Max Lumi 2, Note Air 2 and Note 5. One of the best new enhancements is the PDF rendering speed when opening up documents from the library. This is a great addition, since page turns and writing will be quicker than ever before.

Onyx is pushing out the 3.2.1 firmware update to most units, but they tend to do it in a staggered release. You can check to see if the update is available for your model by visiting the settings menu and selecting firmware updates and see if a new version is available. Over the air is the only way to update it right now, since the company has not added the files to their website for a manual download, but they normally post these in a couple of weeks.

Here are all of the bug fixes and new features

Notes and Sync

Fix the issue that the notes disappear after the Onyx account is logged out automatically

Optimize Notes app interface and add login reminder

Add options of vector and non-vector when notes are exported

Library:

Improve PDF rendering speed

Add custom brushes

Add the option of manual crop

Add options of whether to include chapter and time information when exporting annotation in TXT

Optimize BooxDrop interface:

Fix the abnormal issue of calling out some dictionary files

Fix the frozen issues in standby mode to some models

Fix some interface issues and optimize the translation