Onyx Boox improves PDF Rendering Speed

Onyx Boox has just issued a new firmware update for their latest generation of e-readers and e-notes. This includes the Max Lumi 2, Note Air 2 and Note 5. One of the best new enhancements is the PDF rendering speed when opening up documents from the library. This is a great addition, since page turns and writing will be quicker than ever before.
Onyx is pushing out the 3.2.1 firmware update to most units, but they tend to do it in a staggered release. You can check to see if the update is available for your model by visiting the settings menu and selecting firmware updates and see if a new version is available. Over the air is the only way to update it right now, since the company has not added the files to their website for a manual download, but they normally post these in a couple of weeks.
Here are all of the bug fixes and new features
Notes and Sync
- Fix the issue that the notes disappear after the Onyx account is logged out automatically
- Optimize Notes app interface and add login reminder
- Add options of vector and non-vector when notes are exported
Library:
- Improve PDF rendering speed
- Add custom brushes
- Add the option of manual crop
- Add options of whether to include chapter and time information when exporting annotation in TXT
Optimize BooxDrop interface:
- Fix the abnormal issue of calling out some dictionary files
- Fix the frozen issues in standby mode to some models
- Fix some interface issues and optimize the translation
