Onyx Boox Note Air and Nova 3 are on sale

Onyx Boox is having a sale on the Note Air and Nova 3. Both of these devices are geared towards digital note taking, so artists, designers, students and businesses can get a tremendous amount of value by going paperless. The Note Air is available for $459 and the regular price is $479. This device has a giant 10.3 inch screen, which makes it ideal for comics, manga, newspapers and digital magazines. The Nova 3, has a 7.8 inch screen, which is very pocket friendly. The regular price is $339 and is on sale for $319.99. Both of these deals are good until the end of June.

