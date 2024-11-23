Now is a good time to buy a Pocketbook e-reader

Amazon and Kobo are running Black Friday promotions for lots of their latest generation e-readers. There is some good deals to be had, and now Pocketbook is heavily discounting 9 of their e-readers. There is a great mix of colour e-readers, e-notebooks and traditional black and white readers. The sales range from $30 to over $80 for their most expensive units.

There are a few Pocketbook e-readers that I recommend, based on customer feedback and my own comprehensive reviews. The first is the Pocketbook Verse Pro. The Pocketbook Verse Pro is premium e-reader with a six-inch screen, making it pocket-friendly and easy on the wallet. The device has a glorious 300 PPI screen, so the fonts look razor-sharp. Turn pages with ease, thanks to the touchscreen and manual page-turn buttons. The Verse Pro is a great ebook reader for those who do not want to be locked into a specific ecosystem and want the freedom to load your books or buy books through other online retailers and sideload the EPUB files via Adobe Digital Editions. It comes in two different colours, Azure and Passion Red. The colours surrounding the bezel are black, the colours on the side and the back platting

The second e-reader I recommend is the colour variant of the Pocketbook Era, the Era Color. The Pocketbook Era Color e-reader has the same form factor as the normal Pocketbook Era, except for a Kaleido 3-color e-paper display. What are the major selling points? 3. Audiobook support, built-in speaker, Text-to-Speech function, SMARTlight, IPX8 water protection and physical page-turn buttons.