PocketBook Era Color now available to buy online

It has been around a month since the PocketBook Era Color e-reader has been launched. Now, the good news on this front is that the Era Color e-reader is finally available to buy online. You will be set back by $259.99 for the 7-inch color e-reader featuring a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display. You have to make full payment to secure your order. The company also stated they will be accepting orders for 27 days more. Shipping charges are going to be levied extra and would depend on where you want the item to be delivered. It should take around a week or two for shipping in the U.S. though that would also depend on the delivery location.

As for the device itself, the Era Color can be considered the colored version of the PocketBook Era e-reader. As already stated, it comes with a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display that has a 300 PPI black and white resolution (1264 x 1680) and a 150 PPI color resolution (632 x 840). The SMARTlight feature allows for warm and cool temperature settings. It supports almost all e-book formats including CBR and CBZ comic book formats as well. It also supports Kindle AZW and AZW3 formats too though the requisite here is that the content should not be copyright protected. Besides, it supports half a dozen audiobook formats as well.

The PocketBook Era Color otherwise comes with a quad-core processor and offers 32 gigs of storage. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. It boasts an IPX8 rating for water protection and can withstand being submerged under 2 meters of water for up to an hour. It weighs a quite convenient 235 grams.