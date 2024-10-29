How to Read Your Kindle Books on the reMarkable Paper Pro

The Remarkable Paper Pro is one of the best that you can have when it comes to contemporary note-taking devices featuring an e-paper display. Unfortunately, the company markets it as a device that’s designed primarily for taking notes. Owing to a restrictive software environment, there is no way you can install apps of your own, which severely restricts its scope of being a full-fledged E Ink tablet device. While you can read e-books on the reMarkable Paper Pro, or for that matter, any reMarkable device, that applies to only PDF and ePUB formats.

What if you wish to read your Kindle books on the reMarkable Paper Pro? That is generally not allowed by the company though there sure are ways to get around the hitch, as listed out by the website WeHeartMusic.

That said, you must have a few things before you start on this.

Calibre Software (you can download it for free)

DeDRM Plugin (available for free from GitHub)

Kindle e-reader (you will only need it for the serial number)

Here is what you need to do.

Sign in to your Amazon account and download all your Kindle books. All the downloaded books should show under Your Account > Content Library Next, get the serial number of the Kindle device you have. It can be any model. It shows in the Devices section under your Account in Amazon. Launch Calibre software. Install the DeDRM plugin software. Insert the Kindle serial number into the DeDRM plugin. Transfer all your Kindle books to Calibre. Convert the books to the PDF or ePUB format.

All of this might seem like a lot of things to be done just to get your Kindle books transferred to the reMarkable Paper Pro. In the end, all of that might seem well worth it given the Paper Pro’s expansive color e-paper display. As of now, Amazon only offers a color Kindle though it comes with a 7-inch display. There is also the Kindle Scribe that offers a 10.2-inch display but that’s B/W. With the Paper Pro, you have an excellent color display that can jot down notes on as well as read your Kindle books.