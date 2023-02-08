Remarkable 2 is now available at Currys in the UK

Remarkable used to handle all of their distribution and sales from their own website, but this has changed. The company has been signing deals with big box retailers in order to sell more units. Last November they got a deal done to sell their Remarkable 2 and accessories on the Best Buy website and they just did another with the largest tech store in the United Kingdom, Currys.

The Remarkable 2 bundle deals, which include a paper tablet and a Marker Plus start at £429 on currys.co.uk . Until now, the products have only been available directly to consumers in the UK from the company’s website. Expansion into other retailers is planned for 2023.

The launch in Currys comes off the tail end of a successful launch and operation in Currys subsidiary Elkjøp Nordic in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, where customers have been able to test and purchase the Remarkable 2 in stores since late 2020.

“We’re excited to expand the availability of our next-generation reMarkable paper tablet to British consumers,” said Vegard Veiteberg, CEO of reMarkable. “Launching in major retailers in the UK market will enable reMarkable to build on the momentum of our incredible direct-to-consumer e-commerce growth to date and let more people enjoy an exceptional digital writing experience and focused work through our products.”

I think it is good news that Remarkable is attaining greater reach, with working out deals with larger companies. However, they are still sold online, so customers are not getting a chance to play with one, before purchase. If you buy one from Currys, you can start a return by visiting their customer service portal. I believe you can return it online by shipping it to them or by visiting a store.



