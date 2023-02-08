OnePlus launches its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad

After months of rumblings, the first OnePlus tablet, the OnePlus Pad is finally here. The Chinese manufacturer also has done its bit to make sure the tablet stands out from the sea of tablet me-toos already dotting the segment. For instance, the 11.6-inch LCD IPS display has a 7:5 aspect ratio that provides it with a squarish look when most competitors seem to have settled for a design that is longer than it is wider. The tablet also has a 144Hz refresh rate which makes it well suited for use as a gaming device.

Yet another aspect that makes the new OnePlus Tab unique is the placement of the rear cam which is located at the center instead of being placed along the side, as has become the norm with almost all tablet devices out there. The Chinese manufacturer justified the design feature claiming this makes for a more natural placement of the camera as its central placement will make it easy for the tablet to capture images and videos more easily than when placed in the corner.

The rear also sports a slightly convex shape with the camera sitting right at the pinnacle of the convex. Such a design reminds us of the first-generation iPad devices and has become almost a rarity in recent times what with most tablet devices coming with a flat rear design. In any case, the placement of the camera at the center is also beneficial in that you are less likely to have it covered with your fingers. The 2.5D edge also makes it easy to hold and operate the device. The tablet however will come in a single shade of Halo Green.

Making up the core of the tablet is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset coupled with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. The sizeable 9,510 mAh battery is rated to offer 14.5 hours of video playback time, which is quite commendable, it must be said. The battery is also supported by a 67W SuperVOOC fast charger that can make the battery attain full charge from zero in 80 mins flat. Another cool feature of the tablet is Dolby Atmos quality sound for a more immersive listening experience.

Unfortunately, there is not much else that we know of the tablet at the moment. The company though stated the tablet will come with a pen and a magnetic keyboard cover. The company also hasn’t revealed the exact launch date or the pricing details as well but said those are going to be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.