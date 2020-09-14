iReader X-Pen is one of the best WACOM EMR stylus

iReader has just released a brand new product, called the X-Pen. This was designed to work on their new series of e-notes. The big selling point behind this stylus, is that the nib is made of plastic and works on virtually every Wacom screen we tested it on, including the Remarkable 2.

The outer layer is made of a highly durable plastic and the nibs are made of plastic. The core of the stylus is made of aluminum, if you twist top of the pen off, there are replacement nibs stored inside the canister. There is a aluminum clip on the pen, perfect to attach to a case or pocket protector. This pen was originally designed for the iReader Smart X, but it is compatible with most digital note taking devices, such as the Remarkable 1, Remarkable 2, Xiaomi W7 Moann, Onyx Boox Note 2, Onyx Boox Nova 2, Onyx Boox Max 3, Boyue Likebook Alita, Boyue Likebook Ares, Supernote A5, SuperNote A6 and SuperNote A6X. It should basically work with any e-note that has a WACOM layer, but does not work with the Sony Digital Paper, nor the Quirklogic Papyr or the Fujitsu A5/A4.

This pen weighs 40g , which is the heaviest stylus we have ever seen. The Remarkable Marker Plus weighs 19g and the Supernote Heart of Metal series weighs 21g, a typical plastic stylus that ships with the Onyx line of e-notes or Likebook weighs 12g. A heavy stylus rests in your hands easier and does not feel like a flimsy piece of plastic, instead this might be the stylus to bear.

The X-Pen has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, which on all supported devices, the line thickness will he enhanced, the harder you press on the screen. One of the downsides is there is no eraser at the top, this is because most e-notes have their own way of doing erasing and there is no general API that is available. You can buy the iReader X-Pen from the Good e-Reader Store for $49.99. The nibs do wear out and a pack of 5 replacement nibs cost $29.99, no extra nibs shpi with the pen.

