Mitsubishi WACOM Hi Uni Digital Stylus Review

The Mitsubishi WACOM Hi Uni Digital Stylus was originally developed for WACOM products and geared towards artists and designers. This product is also compatible with E INK based digital note taking devices and the latency is just as good as the stock pens you get for free, or more premium ones that cost over $100. Compatibility is a big draw, we tested it with the Remarkable 2, Supernote A6X, Mobiscribe, and the Onyx Boox Note Air and it should be compatible with all other products, except Sony.

The stylus is completely made of wood and surrounding the digital core is made of the same wood as Hi-uni pencils. The painting and the sense of size are almost the same. The nib is made of plastic, and you get three replacement nibs anda a nib removal tool. The length of Hi-uni DIGITAL for Wacom is 140 mm, and the diameter of the thickest part is 7.73 mm. It weighs 4.8g, which is lighter than most plastic styluses, which are normally 6g.

During our testing, this is one of the shortest pens on the market. The Staedtler Noris Classic is longer, which is Mitsubishi’s closest competition, since they are both made of wood. The Lamy Pen and Supernote Heart of Metal are also longer, but also a have a thicker body too.

Since this is a WACOM enabled pen it supports over 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, so the harder you press the thicker the lines become, ditto with light presses. Most WACOM screens have palm rejection technology, so your palms resting on the screen, while you draw at an angle, will not be recognized as erant touchscreen interactions.

I believe this pen has its own place on the market and am happy there are more companies getting involved in making digital stationary, giving people are alternative to heavy aluminium based pens and also lighter plastic ones. It is quite visceral to be drawing on a E INK based device, basically using a pencil. It harkens me back to my youth, when I would use a pencil all of the time in grade school, middle school and high school. My entire life has been holding pencils, sharpening them, and all that would remain is a little stub. You will not face this challenge with the Mitsubishi WACOM Hi Uni Digital Stylus. The plastic nibs tend not to wear down as fast, even if you are drawing every day. You might have to replace them every 4-5 months, and this bundle will last you over a year or more, before you have to think about replacement nibs. Still, one low cost, for drawing with a pencil digitally, this is very compelling.





Mitsubishi WACOM Hi Uni Digital Stylus 59.99 4.25 Overall 4.3/5







Pros Made of wood

Weighs less than 5g

Easy to hold

Pressure sensativity

Works with almost all E INK e-notes Cons Plastic Nibs need replacing

Stylus is short Buy Now

