Bigme HiBreak Starts at $219 for B/W Model

The Bigme HiBreak E Ink smartphone is all set to go on sale starting May 31. As is already known, there is going to be a black and white and color version of the phone, with each version again coming in two memory and storage size configurations. Prices, as ITHome reported, start at $219 and $249 for the black and white and color versions of the HiBreak respectively, with the top-of-the-line models priced at a cool $459. There are going to be 1000 units of the color screen version and 2000 units of the black and white version produced during the initial run.

Meanwhile, here is all that we know of the Bigme HiBreak at the moment.

Bigme said the color version of the phone gets the Dawo xColor color management algorithm that has been developed in-house. This allows for better color performance which cuts down on blue light and screen flicker. The display also benefits from the company’s patented fast refresh and automatic afterimage removal technology which ensures faster page refresh times. Plus, there is also anti-shake technology at work that allows for a better user experience during video playback and such. Bigme said the HiBreak allows for 18 percent better color contrast while color vividness has improved by 25 percent. Similarly, text blackness has improved by 35 percent.

All models of the HiBreak come with a 5.84-inch E Ink display. It runs Android 11 and has Google Play pre-installed. It supports real-time speech translation between 20 pairs of international languages. The phone also comes with front and rear dual cameras that can be used for scanning documents which can then be saved or shared with others easily. It also supports free audio-to-text conversion. It comes with a built-in speaker as well as a dual array microphone for clearer recording which can then be converted to text

Keeping the device awake is a 3300 mAh battery which should last a week or two easily. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity while there is also a Type-C port for data transfers as well as recharging the battery. It measures 76.8 x 154 x 8.6 mm and weighs 170 grams. The free advanced AI feature the phone comes with will let you create summaries, write new articles, draw, paint, and so on. It also comes pre-installed with the Kindle app to help you get started with e-book reading right away.

Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.