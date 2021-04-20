All the hardware Apple announced during its 2021 Spring Loaded event

The Apple Spring Loaded event went off as planned and the company did have some really interesting stuff to show off. Some of those were anticipated while Apple did have something to surprise us with. Here is a lowdown of all that Apple announced today during its Spring Loaded event.

AirTags

The device relies on the FindMy network to locate lost items, which can be the keys (as demoed in the product launch video), or just about anything that you tend to lose. Keeping track of the items is easy and is accomplished via the FindMy app, something that Apple described as Precision Finding. It will let you have visual, haptic, and audible cues that will guide you precisely where your AirTagged thing is.

Apple said the entire tracking process is encrypted and none will have an inkling as to who is searching for what. In much the same view, Apple discourages using the AirTags for tracking people.

Coming to price, AirTags come for $29 a pop. A four-pack AirTags, in turn, will cost $99. Orders are going to be accepted starting this Friday with shipping slated to get underway from April 30 onwards.

Apple TV 4K

One of the biggest advantages of the Apple TV is its deep integration with the Apple ecosystem. That apart, there is no dearth of things you can accomplish with the new Apple TV. That includes letting students showcase their project, getting along with your fitness regime, or playing games sourced from Apple Arcade.

Getting it all done is possible thanks to the A12 Bionic chip that the TV comes with. That ensures you are able to watch programs with zero stuttering and other disturbances. The A12 CPU ensures you have the best possible viewing experience thanks to the high-frame-rate HDR that the display supports. That apart, it works closely with other Apple hardware such as the iPhone to adjust the display settings for optimum feel.

The Apple TV is priced $179 with 32GB of storage while the next higher model with 64 gigs of storage will cost $199.

iMac

The iMac is the newest to join the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini. You might have guessed it already. The common factor that binds all is the Mi Silicon that has now made it to the iMac as well, and how! The transformation is truly a revolution, as Apple claims. With the slim flat design, it really is a breakthrough rather than a simple upgrade.

And all of that has been possible thanks to the Mi chip that negates the need of a huge motherboard. Since the CPU, GPU, and other components are no longer discrete items and are all integrated within the Mi chip itself, there is a lot of space that gets freed up. Also, given that the Mi requires much less power to operate and eliminates less heat, there is no need for an elaborate cooling mechanism too.

All of this led to the iMac have a truly remarkable transformation when it comes to the design, it being just 11.5 mm thick along the sides. Also, it’s a riot of colors out there given that the new iMac comes in seven stunning shades that can enliven things wherever it is placed. Another positive with the iMac is the camera and mic which Apple said are the best to be found on any Mac device so far.

The rest of the tech specs include an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory, 256 GB of SSD storage, two Thunderbolt ports, and a magic keyboard, all for $1299. The device comes in four color options.

The next higher model is the iMac with an 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8 GB unified memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage. Further, there are two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Ethernet, all for $1499. Also, you have the full spectrum of colors with the high-end iMac. Orders will be accepted starting April 30, with deliveries set to begin from mid-May.

With both the iMac models, the display is of 24-inches having a resolution of 4480 x 2520 pixels.

iPad

The new iPad is another device to benefit from the new M1 chip, and the results are just awesome. The display with Liquid Retia XDR is simply stunning and offers 1000 nits full-screen brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The contrast ratio stands at an incredible 1 million: 1.

Among the other cool aspects of the new iPad is the USB Type-C port it comes with which is also Thunderbolt enabled. There is 4X more bandwidth on tap too. Another huge positive with the new iPad is the Center Stage camera feature for the wide-angle sensor where the camera moves to always keep you in focus. And if there are more in a single frame, Center Stage zooms out a little to accommodate them within the same frame.

Also, of course, the other highlight of the iPad this time is the integration of mini-LED, with there being 10,000 of them to allow for XDR levels of brightness. No wonder, Apple is calling it the most advanced display any mobile device has ever had. There is a new gorgeous White color option for the Magic Keyboard case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well.

Coming to price, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch model with Liquid Retina XDR display will set you back $1099. Booking starts April 30 while deliveries will commence from mid-May.

So, that’s pretty much all the hardware that Apple announced at its 2021 Spring Loaded event. Also yes, there is a new purple color option announced for the iPhone 12 and will be up for order this Friday itself and will be ready for shipping from April 30 itself.