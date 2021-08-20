Amazon Fire 7 selling for dirt-cheap at Staples

Anyone looking for a decent tablet that they can pick up at a bargain is in for luck; for the Amazon Fire is now available to buy for as low as just $40 from Staples. The offer applies to the Amazon Fire 7 device which comes for $50 on other days but is now being offered with a $10 discount.

Of course, the Fire 7 isn’t a speed monster or can’t be put in the same league as the likes of the Apple iPad Mini or the Samsung Galaxy Tab. That said, the Fire 7 can still hold on to its own with its own value proposition. The tablet won’t disappoint you when subjected to everyday tasks such as web browsing, playing some games, watching videos and movies, listening to audiobooks, or reading eBooks.

In terms of specs, the tablet features a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of native storage. The latter can be expanded further to 512 GB via microSD cards. The tablet is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and has a 2 MP camera each on the front and rear. The 7-inch display with its 1024 x 600 pixels resolution is fit for the course.

What’s more, the tablet is Alexa enabled too, which allows for hands-free usage, thereby adding to the user convenience. On offer is the version sporting the Twilight Blue shade. The tablet runs Amazon’s Fire OS.

On the whole, the Amazon Fire 7 comes across as a nice tablet and at the price, it is currently selling for, it is easily among the best that you can have.