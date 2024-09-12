Amazon Fire HD 8 Now Selling for $60 a Pop

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is selling right now for less than half its usual price. Against a list price of $129.99, the Fire HD 8 is now being sold for just $59.99 which makes for a flat 54 percent discount over the listed price. That no doubt is a super affordable price tag for a tablet that is good at almost everything it does without being exceptional at anything. The above price is for the model with lock screen ads. The model with no ads on the lock screen is going to cost $74.99.

If it is excellent at anything, it is content consumption. The 8-inch HD display looks great and can be the perfect size for your mobile streaming needs. With the right streaming subscription, the Fire HD 8 can be your perfect companion for binge-watching, whether be it at your home or while on the move. With a huge battery it comes with that promises 13 hours of usage on a single charge, the tablet can be great for entertainment.

The tablet otherwise boasts a powerful new hexa-core processor which Amazon said makes it 30 percent faster than its predecessor. It comes with 2 GB of memory and 64 GB of native storage though if you need more, you can always have it via microSD cards with support for up to 1 TB of storage. With support for Alexa, you can ask the smart digital assistant to play movies or any particular music you feel like listening to. This apart, Alexa can chip in anytime with the latest news, weather updates, set reminders, and such.

In short, the Fire HD 8 comes across as a nice all-round package that can serve as a nice entertainment device for your entire family. With advanced parental controls in place, you need not worry about your kids getting access to inappropriate content with the tablet. It also boasts a tough build as well, with Amazon claiming the tablet to be twice as durable as the 2021 model Apple iPad Mini.