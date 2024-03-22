Amazon Fire Kids tablet discounted for Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is on and here is your chance to score some nice discounts on the Fire Kids range of table devices. Take for instance the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet which is selling for a nice $70. Then there is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet which is listed at $100 at the moment. If you want something with a bigger display, there is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet which has its price slashed to $150.

The Fire Kids range of tablet devices can be great for your kids given the comprehensive warranty coverage they come with. While the thick external cladding along with an aluminosilicate glass screen makes it a tough contender, Amazon still pledges to replace the device entirely if the tablet breaks within two years from the date of purchase.

Besides this, you also are eligible for a free subscription to Amazon Kids+ for a year. This will let you have access to ad-free content such as thousands of books, games, videos, apps, and more that have been specially curated to suit the requirements of the young minds. Plus, the tablet devices are also backed by a robust parental control feature that will let parents have full control over the content their wards are exposed to.

On the whole, the Fire Kids range of tablet devices can be excellent devices for both entertainment and education for your kids.