Amazon Fire Tablets are on Sale for Black Friday

Amazon is having a massive sale for Fire Tablets for Black Friday. This is the best time to pick one up since the discounts range from $30 to $70. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 and Fire11 Max are all available. Most newer models have received firmware updates for many AI features, such as Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries and Wallpaper Creator.

The best tablet of the bunch is the Fire Max 11. Amazon Fire Max 11 delivers fast performance with its 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. This is good news for gamers, as it is the perfect device for playing classics like PUBG. The Fire Max 11 also has 4 GB RAM and multiple storage options like 64 GB or 128 GB. The storage is expandable (up to 1 TB) through an additional microSD.As for the displays, the wide 11-inch LCD screen comes with 2.4 million pixels and 2000 × 1200 resolution to give you defined clear and crisp outcomes. It has a PPI of 213 and a decent aspect ratio of 5:3. I found it a bit constricted and uncomfortable for multitasking or general use, especially the portrait version. However, the landscape ratio was acceptable.

If this tablet is too big or expensive, the Fire HD 8 just came out and had several good things going for it. The Fire HD 8 2024 model features an 8” high-definition (HD) touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and 189 PPI. It is powered by a Hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. There is an SD card capable of an additional 1TB of storage. There are a few cameras on this model. 2MP front snapper with 720p HD video recording and a rear 5MP with 1080p HD video recording. Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support. Surf the web, download apps, and buy Kindle books or audiobooks via Dual-band wifi. USB-C is used to charge the device or transfer data. After up to 13 hours of reading, they browse the web, watch videos, and listen to music.