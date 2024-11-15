Amazon introduces new AI features for most Fire Tablets

Amazon has released an update for the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 10 and Fire HD Max 11 with new AI features. The main feature is the writing assistant, which works as part of the device keyboard and is compatible with any app on your Fire tablet, including e-mail, Word documents, and social media. Proofread, polish, and adjust the tone of emails, notes, and more. Save time and read more of what you love by summarizing web pages on the Silk browser.

Here is a rundown of all the new features on the new Fire Tablets.

Transform your writing with Writing Assist: When you need help refining a message or finessing a tricky email, Writing Assist is here to help. It works as part of the device keyboard and is compatible with any app on your Fire tablet, including e-mail, Word documents, and social media, so you can enhance your writing with just a few taps. Use pre-set styles to turn a simple email into a professionally written note, ask Writing Assist for grammar suggestions, and make your writing more concise or elaborate on your ideas. You can “modify” your writing to add more fun and personality.

Save time with Webpage Summaries Available on the Silk browser on Fire tablets. Webpage Summaries provide quick insights on web articles, so you won’t have to scroll through pages of information. In seconds, Webpage Summaries will distill an article’s or web page’s key points and give you a concise summary of what you need to know.

Customize your device with Wallpaper Creator. Now, you can add a touch of creative flair to your tablet’s home screen using Wallpaper Creator. Choose from one of the curated prompts, or let your imagination run wild and type a description of what you’d like to see, e.g., a tiger swimming underwater or a watercolour of a desert landscape in space. Wallpaper Creator will turn your vision into a reality, delivering a unique, high-resolution image you can use as your tablet’s wallpaper.



