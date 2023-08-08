Amazon offering enticing discount on the Fire Max 11 tablet

The Fire Max 11 tablet might have been launched just this May but is already getting discounted at Amazon, 9to5Toys reported. As per the latest deals offered by the retail major, the latest and greatest Fire tablet variant now starts at just $189.99, which is inclusive of shipping costs as well. That’s $40 less than the $230 that the tablet otherwise sells for during normal times. The higher end 128 GB variant complete with the keyboard and stylus is priced at $239.99.

We have recently seen the tablet getting discounted during the Prime Day event. So, if you missed out on that, here is your chance again. Or if you want something even cheaper but still has that big-tablet feel, there is the Fire HD 10 also available to buy for $119.99 and up, which is $30 less than the usual price. The tablet is great for entertainment and may have limited productivity features though.

But of course, it is the Fire Max 11 that happens to be the one making the most noise among the Amazon Fire tablet range. The 11-inch 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution display is the biggest Amazon has ever come up with. On the other side of it lies an octa-core processor that is coupled to 4 gigs of memory. The tablet also boasts an aluminum construction which Amazon said is three times as strong as the 10.9-inch iPad.

Other highlights of the Fire Max 11 include support for faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It offers up to 13-hours of backup time which should be enough to see you through an entire day of work. Further, the tablet also comes with external storage support of up to 1 TB. The stylus and keyboard support ensures the tablet is as good at productivity as it is at entertainment.

So, if you are looking for a productivity-oriented tablet on the cheap, opting for the Fire Max 11 now makes a lot of sense.