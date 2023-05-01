Amazon offering Fire Kids tablet at almost half the price

It is spring time and Amazon is celebrating by offering some nice discounts on several of its Kids Fire tablet devices. In some cases, prices have literally been halved, which means now is the time to do your Kids’ tablet shopping if you have been planning one.

Take for instance the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, the one with 16 gigs of storage that demands special mention. The current generation tablet comes bundled with a twin pack of screen protectors and is priced $123 at other times. The same is currently on offer for just $64.99, which makes for a massive 47 percent price drop over the regular price. The same tablet sans the screen protectors usually sells for $110.

All of this points to the latest offer being one of the most lucrative that you have had in months. For not only do you get the latest generation of the 7-inch Kid’s Fire tablet but there also is a pair of screen protectors for the taking as well. Those who’d prefer some more storage can opt for the 32 GB model of the Fire 7 Kids tablet that comes with a purple shade. The same is now selling for just $65.99, which again is almost half the usual selling price of $143.

The kids’ tablet come with thick protective claddings along with a built-in stand to ensure better chances of survivability as kids can end up damaging their devices and they can’t be blamed for that. This comes on top of the two-year Amazon warranty that promises to replace the tablet if the kids end up damaging it. Plus, there is also a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for the taking as well. The service which becomes chargeable after the end of the free trial period allows add-free access to thousands of e-books, games, videos, apps, and other educational content especially designed for the kids.

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $150, which is $50 less than its usual price of $200. The 2021 model tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display and offers 32 GB of native storage. Also, with an octa-core processor onboard along with 3 gigs of memory, the tablet promises breezy performance as well.

Similarly, there is the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet also on sale for $100, which again is almost half the usual price of $193. The tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display, 64 gigs of storage, 2 gigs of memory along with a hexa core processor. The tablet allows for 13 hours of operation on a single charge.

So, if you have been looking for a new tablet for your kids, here are a few options worth considering.