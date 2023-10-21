Amazon quietly launches the Fire HD 10 (2023). Here’s what’s new

In a rather subtle move, Amazon has quietly introduced the latest addition to its Fire tablet lineup—the Fire HD 10 (2023). Surprisingly, this new model skipped the limelight during the September product launch event and made its debut with a discreet listing on the Amazon website. Let’s dive into the details of Amazon’s revamped Fire HD 10 and explore what improvements it brings.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) specifications and features

The Fire HD 10 (2023) showcases subtle yet significant improvements over its predecessor. It boasts a 10.1-inch Full HD display, catering to users who favor larger screens for entertainment and reading. However, defying the current trend where manufacturers have gone for even slimmer bezels, the new Fire HD 10 tablet features substantial bezels on all sides.

Under the hood lies an octa-core MediaTek MT8186A processor and a 1 GHz ARM Mali-G52 MC22EE GPU. Amazon is claiming a 25 percent boost in performance compared to the previous model. The tablet comes with 3 GB of RAM and options for 32 GB or 64 GB of onboard storage, with the option to expand the storage to up to 1 TB via microSD cards. The tablet is equipped with a 5 MP rear camera and a noteworthy upgrade to a 5 MP front camera, a significant improvement over the 2 MP camera on the 2021 model. This enhancement ensures clearer video calls with family, friends, and colleagues.

A standout feature of the Fire HD 10 (2023) is its compatibility with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen, marking the second Fire tablet to support this accessory after the Fire HD Max 11. This stylus, sold separately, mimics the sensation of writing on paper, boasting 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for a responsive handwriting experience. Amazon also claims a 13-hour battery life for the device, even though the exact battery capacity remains undisclosed. The tablet supports 9W charging, requiring approximately four hours for a complete charge.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) price

The Fire HD 10 (2023) is available in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB or 64 GB storage. Prices start at $139.99, with the top model setting you back $179.99. Both prices mentioned are for devices with lock-screen ads. For an ad-free experience, customers can opt for the versions priced at $154.99 and $194.99, respectively.

Color options available include Lilac and Ocean apart from the usual Black.



