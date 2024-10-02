Amazon releases new Fire HD 8 2024 with AI features

Amazon has quietly released a new Fire HD 8 2024 tablet. It is a slight upgrade from the previous generation model, but the real power is with the latest AI features. A Writing Assist is part of the device keyboard and will work on e-mail, Word documents, and social media to enhance your writing with just a few taps. Web page summaries are also helpful with the Silk browser and provide quick insights on web articles, so you won’t have to scroll through information pages. Finally, a new Wallpaper Creator will use AI to make the perfect background.

The Fire HD 8 2024 model features an 8” high-definition (HD) touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and 189 PPI. It is powered by a Hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. There is an SD card that is capable of an additional 1TB of storage. There are a few cameras on this model. 2MP front snapper with 720p HD video recording and a rear 5MP with 1080p HD video recording. Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support. Surf the web, download apps, and buy Kindle books or audiobooks via Dual-band wifi. USB-C is used to charge the device or transfer data. After up to 13 hours of reading, they browse the web, watch videos, and listen to music.

The new Fire HD 8 starts shipping today. And just in time for Prime Big Deal Days, the new Fire HD 8 tablets will have introductory pricing with savings of up to 50% through October 9, with prices starting as low as $54.99.



