Amazon releases new Fire HD 8 2024 with AI features

Amazon has quietly released a new Fire HD 8 2024 tablet. It is a slight upgrade from the previous generation model, but the real power is with the latest AI features. A Writing Assist is part of the device keyboard and will work on e-mail, Word documents, and social media to enhance your writing with just a few taps. Web page summaries are also helpful with the Silk browser and provide quick insights on web articles, so you won’t have to scroll through information pages. Finally, a new Wallpaper Creator will use AI to make the perfect background.
The Fire HD 8 2024 model features an 8” high-definition (HD) touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and 189 PPI. It is powered by a Hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. There is an SD card that is capable of an additional 1TB of storage. There are a few cameras on this model. 2MP front snapper with 720p HD video recording and a rear 5MP with 1080p HD video recording. Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support. Surf the web, download apps, and buy Kindle books or audiobooks via Dual-band wifi. USB-C is used to charge the device or transfer data. After up to 13 hours of reading, they browse the web, watch videos, and listen to music.
The new Fire HD 8 starts shipping today. And just in time for Prime Big Deal Days, the new Fire HD 8 tablets will have introductory pricing with savings of up to 50% through October 9, with prices starting as low as $54.99.
Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.