Android tablets are on the decline

Tablet shipments continue to be good with strong demand that supersedes what it was during the pre-pandemic days even though there has been a general decline in sales compared to what it was a year ago. Further, as Strategy Analytics has put it, there has been a shift in consumer preference toward detachable 2-in-1 tablets as buyers increasingly seek devices that favor both work and entertainment.

Among the manufacturers that have benefitted from this trend are those that have premium detachable tablets on offer. That includes the likes of Apple with the iPad being much in demand. Apple shipped 14.8 million iPad units in Q2, 2022 which makes for a 38 percent share of the market though this also represents a 7 percent decline in growth. Samsung came in second with the shipment of 7.1 million tablets during the period, which translates to an 18 percent share of the market though growth declined by 13 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Lenovo and Amazon made up the third and fourth slots respectively and both recorded a 9 percent market share. Tablet shipment figures too are almost the same, with Lenovo pushing 3.5 million tablets during the period compared to 3.4 million for Amazon. Lenovo however reported a higher 25 percent sales decline compared to 19 percent for Amazon. Huawei made up the fifth spot with 1.4 million tablet shipments which let it have a 4 percent share of the market. The company though recorded the highest 34 percent decline in shipment among the top five companies.

Microsoft is no longer among the top five tablet vendors as its Surface range of devices seems to have fallen out of favor with the buyers. That said, demand for Windows devices has been overall robust and happens to be the third most sought after tablet. On the whole, there have been 4.3 million Windows tablets shipped in Q2 2022 which is 14 percent less than what it was a year ago. In terms of market share, Windows tablets have an 11 percent share of the market.

Android tablets remained the top choice with the shipment of 19.2 million tablets during the period. While that makes for a 21 percent decline in growth, the market share too dropped to 49 percent, which makes for a significant development considering that it is the first time in a decade that the Android tablet market share has gone below the 50 percent mark. The Apple iPadOS with 14.8 million tablet shipments completed second overall with 38 percent market share for the Apple platform.