Apple rumored to launch new iPad Pro and iPhone 14 Mini next month

Apple has an event scheduled within the next few weeks where it is expected to launch the next generation iPhone and iPad devices. Now, thanks to a new leak on this, we may have an idea of what devices Apple has lined up for launch at its upcoming event. According to noted leakster Evan Blass, there is the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 (6th Gen), the iPad Pro 11 (4th Gen), and the iPad 10.2 (10th Gen) that is going to be launched next month.

Evan Blass said he got to know of the details from a ‘top-tier channel partner’ that operates out of the Asia-Pacific region. As 91Mobiles, the site where Blass first broke the story claimed, the particular channel partner is charged with preparing the product pages for the iPhone 14 line-up and some of the iPad devices and hence has prior information of the devices set for launch. The fact that several of Apple’s partners also happen to be its wholesale customer as well means they are the ones that should have some basic info at least about the devices they have bought and need to sell to their own retail customers. That way, the information that the channel partners have to share can be taken to be quite accurate.

So far so good but the other piece of information that Blass shared is perhaps even more sensational. It is the resurgence of sorts of the iPhone Mini that is Blass said is going to be part of the iPhone 14 line-up. This, when many had predicted the iPhone Mini is gone for good after rumors claims the iPhone 13 Mini wasn’t the financial success that Apple had hoped it would be. The series of rumors we have had so far on this claimed the iPhone 14 series would be comprised of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it now seems the iPhone 14 Max is being pushed off the line to make way for the iPhone Mini.

It is going to be interesting to see what eventually comes of this. Stay tuned.