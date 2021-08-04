Apple to launch buy-now-pay-later program in Canada on August 11th

Apple is all set to introduce its ‘Buy now, pay later’ scheme in Canada starting August 11, 2021, Bloomberg reported. However, unlike in the US where the deferred payment program is brought about via Apple Card credit card and Goldman Sachs, the same in Canada is going to be rolled out via Affirm Holdings. The offer will apply to purchases made from both the online and physical Apple stores in the country.

Bloomberg said it got to know of the development from a note sent by Apple to its retail employees that got leaked. The note also revealed the offer will include interest-free payments during the initial stages though that will be revoked later on. The specifics aren’t available at the moment though the offer will only cover the purchase of the iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices. The scheme won’t apply to the Apple Watch or AirPods at the moment.

The payment for the Apple devices will have to be made over 12 or 24 months in easy installments. However, it is not known how much monthly installment that buyers in Canada will have to shell out for the Apple devices. For reference, buying the iPhone will require a monthly payment of around $16.42 USD for a 24-month payment plan while the iPad starts at $27.41 USD to be paid over a 12-month period.